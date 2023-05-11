For those of you who have experienced a lip sunburn, you know it’s no joke. For those who haven’t, let me fill you in: A lip sunburn is painful and peely like any other burn, but can become irritated quickly if you eat or drink, well, just about anything.

Unfortunately there’s no way to heal a lip sunburn in one day, but there are steps you can take to speed up the recovery process and protect your pout in the future. Below, the best tips from derms.