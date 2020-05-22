Cold sores are caused by the herpes simplex virus 1 (HSV-1). “The virus typically lays dormant in the underlying nerve, but when there’s a triggering immune event (such as stress, sunlight, or trauma) to the skin, it can cause the virus to flare in the nerve,” says board-certified dermatologist and founder of Visha Skincare Purvisha Patel, M.D. The lesions then appear as a response to the infection.

A word on the virus: HSV is incredibly contagious, and it’s caused by skin-to-skin contact—things like kissing or drinking after a person who has active lesions, touching the person’s skin, or sharing objects like silverware, lip balms, or razors. And while there’s a certain stigma around them (“they can affect a person’s confidence and self-esteem, especially for those who get them several times a year,” says board-certified dermatologist Zenovia Gabriel, M.D., FAAD), cold sores are actually more common than you think: In fact, the World Health Organization reports that an estimated 3.7 billion people under age 50 have HSV-1, which translates to 67% of the global population—well over half. And for some, the virus may lay dormant entirely; for example, you might have contracted the virus as a child or drinking after a friend and not even know it.

It's important to note that some people can be contagious even without an active outbreak, a condition known as “asymptomatic viral shedding,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. That’s not meant to scare you from kissing or sharing gloss ever again (after all, you may already have the dormant virus yourself), but an important word of caution nonetheless.