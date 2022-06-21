The 10 Best Ingrown Hair Treatments You Need For Summer

Hannah Frye is the Assistant Beauty Editor at mindbodygreen. She has a B.S. in journalism and a minor in women’s, gender, and queer studies from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. Hannah has written across lifestyle sections including health, wellness, sustainability, personal development, and more.

We consulted the experts to learn a bit more about what these bumps are, what to look for in treatment products, some of the best options, and how to avoid getting more in the days to come. It's time to kick-start your smooth, bump-free shave experience. Let's get into it.

If you've ever had an ingrown hair, you know the drill: It's red, uncomfortable, lasts a few days too long, and might even leave behind a dark spot . These pesky, pimple-like bumps happen to everyone. Here's the good news: There are things you can do to both prevent future ingrowns from forming and treat those that are already present.

What are ingrown hairs?

While the name in itself is fairly self-explanatory, here's a technical explanation: "Ingrown hairs are caused by hairs that get stuck under the top layer of the skin," board-certified dermatologist at Schweiger Dermatology Jeremy Fenton, M.D., told mbg.

Not all ingrown hairs are the same, though. "Sometimes it is due to having curly hair that grows back into the skin, which is a condition called pseudofolliculitis barbae. More traditionally, it is referring to hairs that are trying to get to the surface but never make it through and continue growing under the skin," Fenton explained.

The latter can cause redness and inflammation, which may look like a pimple on the surface. While some ingrown hairs may be small and pass on their own, others can result in significant irritation and inflammation, which may lead to scarring, especially for those with darker skin tones.

"Darker skin tones can easily develop dark spots and pigmentation due to the inflammation caused by ingrown hairs. So care should be taken not to aggravate the area too much," clean cosmetic chemist Krupa Koestline told mbg.

As we said, prevention is everything when it comes to ingrown hairs. Board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, M.D., led the way on our search: "Gentle exfoliation can be helpful in preventing ingrown hairs," she said. To gentle exfoliation, we go.