For those of us who chose to remove body hair—be it on the legs, underarms or bikini area—we have options. Shaving is perhaps the most famous and commonly used method, as it’s easy, cheap, and can be done quickly at home. But its biggest drawback is that hairs grow back quickly. That’s why lots of folks look for long-term or even permanent solutions. Waxing and sugaring are great professional options, but more-and-more people are turning to laser hair removal. And they’re even doing so in the comfort of their own home, with at-home devices.
Laser hair removal wields the power of IPL and lasers to target the hair follicle, killing growth at the source. In some cases, this can be permanent, but typically it requires upkeep to ensure the area remains hairless. At-home tools aren’t as powerful as the professional tool used in clinics, but they’re usually cheaper and more convenient.
So do they really work, and are they worth the price tag? Well, here are the best options on the market, and what the pros have to say.
How does laser hair removal work?
Laser hair removal is the process by which melanin in the hair follicle is targeted and neutralized by a concentrated beam of light (laser) or intense pulsed light therapy (IPL). "That light energy is converted to heat, which permanently damages and destroys hair follicles," board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. told us about laser hair removal.
The light is actually targeting hair that’s in the active growth phase, which is also called anagen phase. Once the hair has been “killed” it won’t grow back in the next growth cycle.
However not all hair in a given area is in the same part of the growth cycle, as some will be in catagen or telogen. This is why not all hairs are effectively neutralized in one session, and will need consistent treatments in order to work.
And as I’ve noted, the light also targets the melanin pigment in the hairs. This means that some lasers and IPLs aren’t suitable for those with darker skin tones, as the light beam may end up targeting the skin rather than the hair. This can cause damage and scarring. Always look for options that are noted as safe and effective for those with darker skin tones (and if you have any questions about that, find a professional you trust who can help you).
This also means that these devices aren't super effective at blonde or red hair, as the laser isn’t able to register the light pigment. Thus, an at-home laser might not be worth your investment.
We discuss these caveats throughout the article, but it’s an important caveat to bring up straight away.
What’s the difference between IPL & lasers?
There are two main types of devices: concentrated beam of light (laser) or intense pulsed light therapy (IPL). Both IPL and lasers target the melanin in the hair, but they do so using different methods. The main difference between them is the type of light used. With lasers, it's a single wavelength of targeted light. IPL uses a broadband (or multiple) source of light.
There are other important distinctions which may inform which route you go. Here, what to know about each.
Laser
- Uses a single wavelength of light that’s highly targeted — much like a laser pointer, for example.
- Much more effective — able to surpass surface layers of the skin and target melanin in the hair follicle.
- Better able to target the melanin in the hair follicle specifically, and avoid damaging melanin in the skin
- Better suitable for darker skin tones when used in office — some at-home lasers may not be precise enough to guarantee safety on darker skin tones. The best in-office laser for darker skin tones is the Nd:YAG.
- More expensive
IPL
- Uses a broadband spectrum of visible light — much like a camera flash, for example.
- Less effective
- Since it uses a wide range of wavelengths, it’s not as targeted and can affect melanin in the skin
- Often not suitable for darker skin tones
- Less expensive
Before we begin: What’s the Fitzpatrick scale?
Best for newbies: SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal
Pros
- Includes a precision head for delicate areas
- From a brand with 40+ years of experience in IPL technology
- Visible results in 2 weeks
Cons
- Not suitable for darker skin tones (Fitzpatrick scale 6)
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPL
Number of pulses included:Unlimited
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4Type 5
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrown
Areas of the body:BikiniFaceUnderarmsLegsBackArms
Intensity levels:Auto-adjusting
When purchasing at-home professional tools, your best bet is to go to reputable brands. SmoothSkin is one of the most trusted and tested brands out there—and the Pure Fit IPL Hair Remover is top notch. What makes it so special is that it has a smart sensing technology built in so it’s constantly reading your skin tone and delivering only the appropriate amount of heat and intensity level. This makes it safer for more skin tones, and leaves the guesswork out of it for newbies.
Best budget: JOVS Venus Pro™ Hair Remover
Pros
- The head remains at 5°C to help cool the skin, which makes the experience relatively pain free
- 6 modes designed for various areas of the body with 6 intensity levels
- Rotating head
Cons
- Not suitable for darker skin tones (Fitzpatrick scale 6)
- Need to use goggles (included)
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPLOPT
Number of pulses included:Unlimited
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4Type 5
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brown
Areas of the body:BikiniFaceUnderarmsLegsArms
Intensity levels:6
This sleek design isn’t just for show—the ergonomic shape and head make it easy to use in areas all over the body. The technology, however, is why this warrants a spot on this list. It uses something called multi-frequency continuous pulse technology (MFCPT), which is an upgrade from standard IPL. It combines IPL with optimal pulse technology (OPT) for a more targeted approach. Even though it’s IPL it’s better able to target only the hair follicle, leaving the surrounding skin unaffected.
Best laser: Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X
Pros
- Backed by a board-certified dermatologist and laser surgeon
Cons
- Not suitable for all skin tones
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:Laser
Number of pulses included:Not indicated
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brown
Areas of the body:FaceUnderarmsLegsArms
Intensity levels:5
This option uses a laser, rather than IPL, which makes it highly effective at hair removal. In fact, it's shown to be four times more effective than other IPLs on the market. Not only is it effective, but it has a built in skin sensing technology that only unlocks when safe to use.
Best for all skin tones: Iluminage Permanent Reduction Device
Pros
- Suitable for all skin tones
- Able to treat a wider range of hair colors, including dark blond and red hair
- Includes a shaving head and precision head
Cons
- Bulky charging base
- Pricey
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPLRF
Number of pulses included:300K
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4Type 5Type 6
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brownDark blondRed
Areas of the body:BikiniFaceUnderarmsLegsBack
Intensity levels:3
This is the most inclusive at-home hair removal device, as it's able to target a full range of skin tones, and even target more hair colors (like blond and red hair). It’s able to do so as it combines not only IPL, but radio frequency (RF). Essentially the quick flash of IPL quickly heats the hair follicle (but does so at an intensity that won’t harm the surrounding skin), then the RF is attracted to that heat and removes the follicle.
Easiest to use: Silk’n Infinity
Pros
- Easy, ergonomic handheld design
- Includes skin sensing technology
- Has two modes—pulsing for targeting and gliding for larger areas—to make it more effective depending on the use
Cons
- Not suitable for all skin tones
- Has to remain plugged in to use
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPL
Number of pulses included:Unlimited
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4Type 5
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brown
Areas of the body:BikiniUnderarmsLegsBackArms
Intensity levels:5
This uses a specific kind of IPL called HPL™ (Home Pulsed Light) technology and galvanic energy. First the galvanic energy stimulates the skin, opening up the pore. This means the hair follicle can be better exposed to the HPL. This type of IPL uses a quartz bulb that delivers optical light, which better targets the hair follicle.
Best for sensitive skin: Ulike Sapphire Air 3 IPL Hair Removal
Pros
- Dermatologist-backed
- Results in as little as 3 weeks
- Ideal for those with a lower pain tolerance
Cons
- Not suitable for a wide range of skin tones or hair colors
- Have to wear goggles
- Only has 3 intensity levels
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPL
Number of pulses included:Unlimited
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brown
Areas of the body:BikiniFaceUnderarmsLegsBack
Intensity levels:3
The cooling sapphire head soothes the skin during the removal process, which means less pain while the hair is being removed and less irritation after. The three power modes takes the guesswork out of it: Gentle for sensitive areas (i.e. armpits and bikini), body for the legs and arms, and power mode for more intense treatments.
What our reviewer says:
I've been testing out this new device for two weeks, using it every other day or every three days (depending on my schedule). I've only been doing the lower half of my legs at this time, but there definitely seems to be some progress. This past weekend, I was away and didn't shave the area and noticed my normally dark leg hairs were coming back much finer. The entire process has so easy and completely painless. This is my first time using an at-home laser hair removal tool, and I was honestly a little afraid to give it a go. I have sensitive skin and I was weary of a reaction, but so far it's been smooth gliding—which I think I can attribute to the cooling tip. Honestly, I can't believe I've waited to so long to try these—had I known how easy it can be I would have done it years ago! Oh, and I can’t help but love the sleek design and packaging.
Most comprehensive: Braun Silk·expert Pro 5
Pros
- Quick: Can treat both legs in 5 minutes
- 10 intensity settings that can auto-adjust based on the skin tone and area
- Great ratings on Amazon: 4.4 out of over 5K reviews
Cons
- While no goggles are needed, Braun encourages you to look away while the light goes off — which can make it challenging to use
- Not cordless
FDA Cleared:Yes
Type:IPL
Number of pulses included:400K
Suitable skin tones (according to the Fitzpatrick scale):Type 1Type 2Type 3Type 4Type 5
Suitable hair colors:BlackBrownLight brown
Areas of the body:BikiniFaceUnderarmsLegsBack
Intensity levels:10
Braun is one of the best-selling and most trusted brands in hair removal, and this device has earned high praise from a ton of users (over 5K on Amazon alone!). The IPL device has a whopping 10 intensity levels that auto-adjust based on the skin tone and area (thanks to the skin sensing technology).
Comparing devices
|Device
|Price
|FDA Cleared
|Type
|Skin tone
|Pulses included
|Intensity levels
|JOVS Venus Pro™ Hair Remover
|$459
|Yes
|IPL & OPT
|Type 1-5
|Unlimited
|6
|SmoothSkin Pure Fit IPL Hair Removal
|$379
|Yes
|IPL
|Type 1-5
|Unlimited
|Auto-adjusting
|Tria Beauty Hair Removal Laser 4X
|$499
|Yes
|Laser
|Type 1-4
|Not indicated
|5
|Iluminage Permanent Reduction Device
|$449
|Yes
|IPL & RF
|Type 1-6
|300K
|3
|Silk’n Infinity
|$430
|Yes
|IPL
|Type 1-5
|Unlimited
|5
|Ulike Sapphire Air 3 IPL Hair Removal
|$329
|Yes
|IPL
|Type 1-4
|Unlimited
|3
|Braun Silk·expert Pro 5
|$349
|Yes
|IPL
|Type 1-5
|400K
|10
How we picked section
Reputable brands
First and foremost, we selected from brands known for making high-quality laser hair removal tools. These brands have a good safety history, resources to help you, and make quality products.
Tested & recommended
While we didn’t try every product on this list, we tried several and will continue to do so (and add more!). The rest come recommended from trusted sources.
Variety
It’s important that we feature options for a variety of folks. While at-home laser devices aren’t for everyone, we wanted to include options that were suitable for the widest audience possible.
Researched.
A lot of research went into this guide—from care instructions to selections. You’ll only find info that was vetted by our team and the pros.
How to prepare and care for at-home laser removal:
When using your device, you should follow instructions from the manufacturer. As for pre- and post-care, there are some general guidelines and best practices to follow.
Prep
- Read the instructions thoroughly. Take head of any warnings or cautions prior to starting. If the instructions leave you with any questions, feel free to reach out to the manufacturer. Most brands also have FAQ sections on their website, which may be a good resource. The most important thing is you educate yourself on how to actually use your tool.
- Do a patch test. It’s always best practice to do a patch test prior to taking it to a larger surface area. This is as true of tools as it is skin care products.
- Shave right before using. You’ll want a clean shave on the area you’re targeting. Arrant hairs may cause the light to target the surface level of the skin, which may hurt.
Post care
- If your skin is feeling hot and tingly (totally normal), use a cool compress on the area to reduce irritation. For 24 hours avoid using any potentially irritating topical, such as formulas that contain essential oils, AHAs, BHAs, retinols, and fragrance. If your skin can tolerate it, use a soothing fragrance free lotion.
- After a day or so, you can resume using standard topicals as tolerated.
- Wait the recommended time before starting your next session. Every tool is different, but be sure to wait the appropriate amount between uses.
- Wear sunscreen when outdoors and don’t sunbathe.
Risks & cautions
Please use these with caution—there are some risks associated with the tools, especially when outside the protective guide of a professional. At-home devices have come a long way. So most technologies have safety measures in place, so there’s less of a chance of error. However, they’re not fool-proof.
If you have any concerns about doing it yourself at home, I strongly encourage you to first book a consultation at a laser hair removal clinic. Trained professionals—usually aestheticians—will be better suited to guide you on your journey than any online resource.
Here are some insights into the potential risks of at-home laser hair removal.
Not suitable for all skin tones or hair colors
Some IPL and laser devices aren’t suitable for darker skin tones, as the broad spectrum light doesn’t discern between melanin in the hair follicle and on the skin. This means they may burn the skin, causing scarring and damage.
In addition, blonde and red hairs aren’t able to be detected by the laser or IPL as they don’t contain dark enough pigment. These devices won’t be effective.
Most brands are upfront about who and who shouldn’t be using their devices. All the brands above have hair color and skin tone charts on their websites so you can check and see if it’ll work for you. (Fair warning: You may have to do some digging on the website to find it, but it’s there.) If they don’t, I consider that a red flag.
In addition, many tools now have skin sensing technology and will only work when used on an appropriate skin tone or hair color.
Skin reactions
Yes, skin reactions can occur from laser hair removal. These can be mild discomforts to burns.
- Redness and irritation. Some mild reactions are common with these devices. “All of these are normal post-treatment inflammatory responses and are [typically] resolved within hours," Winnie Moses, M.D., a board-certified medical aesthetics doctor and founder of Parfaire Medical Aesthetics, tells us about the risks associated with laser hair removal. If your discomfort persists, however, you might want to consult a derm.
- Burns. If you don’t follow directions or don’t have a suitable skin tone, burns may occur. This is because the heat will target the skin rather than the hair follicle. These burns can be mild to severe, causing scarring.
Cannot tan
Most devices warn against excessive and unprotected sun exposure for about 24-48 hours after use. Thus it may not be the best option during summer months when you’re outdoors more.
In addition, these devices work better when there’s a high contrast between skin pigment and hair follicle pigment (i.e. they work best on pale skin with dark hair). When you tan, you lessen this contrast and the laser may not be as effective.
Cannot use it over tattooed areas
If you have tattoos in the area you wish to remove hair, you’ll want to find other means of hair removal. Given the laser works by targeting pigment, having ink may cause the light to focus on the wrong area—resulting in damage.
Unpleasant smell
You may notice an unpleasant smell when using the devices, as the heat is targeting the hair follicle. Yes, it may smell similar to burnt hair.
How do at-home laser devices compare to the clinic?
Deciding if you should go to a clinic or opt for an at-home tool usually comes down to these factors. Ultimately no one will be able to make the decision for you, but here’s what to consider.
- Efficacy. At-home devices are less powerful (and therefore less effective) than their in-office counterparts. So professional laser hair removal will likely mean better results in fewer sessions.
- Cost. The average cost of a professional laser hair removal will vary depending on where you’re getting it as well as how large of the area you’re targeting. You can expect to pay $100 to $500 a session (typically upwards of 12 sessions are needed). Home devices can range between $100 to $300.
- Accessibility. Not everyone lives in an area where they can get professional laser hair removal, so at-home tools may be the only option. In addition, you may live in an area (usually big cities) where the professional clinics are cost prohibitive.
- Safety. Professionals can help you determine if this is right for you, which laser or IPL may suit you best, answer any questions, provide you with care instructions, and identify when an adverse reaction is occurring. However, at-home devices are less intense and buffered with various safety mechanisms.
Is laser hair removal permanent?
While it’s billed as a permanent solution for hair removal, it’s not 100% permanent for 100% of the area treated.
"Choosing laser hair removal permanently removes about 80 to 90% of hair after a complete treatment series of five to six sessions, but you may still occasionally experience hair growths that are finer and less noticeable," says Moses.
In addition, some areas that are more prone to hormonal hair growth may not take as well.
"Hormonal areas—the chin, upper lips, and sideburns—will require more sessions, usually between eight to 12," says Christian Karavolas, vice president of the Society of Clinical and Medical Hair Removal and founder of Romeo & Juliette. "Or if someone has a hormonal imbalance, such as PCOS, they will likely need more sessions."
Other things to consider: If you're taking certain medications that can influence your hormones.
In many cases maintenance appointments are encouraged after you complete the standard sessions. These maintenance appointments can be spaced out by anywhere from six months to years.
However, most folks find that the hair that does grow back is much finer and softer than what they remembered their hair being originally. This makes it much more manageable.
FAQ
What is better IPL or diode laser hair removal?
Lasers tend to be more effective than IPL. When done professionally, lasers are also more suitable for a wide range of skin tones, such as the Nd:YAG laser and the diode laser. IPL are more common in the at-home market, but they’re less discerning between skin and hair follicle.
Are at-home laser hair removal devices worth it?
There are many high-quality at-home laser hair removal tools on the market. However, they’re only worth it if you're a suitable candidate for them (i.e. skin tone and hair color), and are committed to being consistent with use. At-home tools are significantly less effective than those found at clinics, however, so you may consider booking a consultation with a professional first—especially if you have darker skin and may benefit from a more sophisticated laser like the Nd:YAG laser and the diode laser.
The takeaway
Is at-home laser hair removal right for you? Well, my hope is that you feel more confident and comfortable with your answer after reading. If the answer is yes, then one of these tools I’m sure will be a good fit for your needs. And for those who are interested in alternate options of hair removal, you can read up on some resources for sugaring, waxing, and shaving.