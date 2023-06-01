For minor facial hair (a strand here and there or peach fuzz) a dermaplaning razor will do the trick. The dermaplaing tool looks like a small scalpel and actually takes a layer of dead skin off the top, along with unwanted hairs.

This kind of razor won’t really work for anyone with thick, full beards or mustaches, so only try it if your facial hair is thin and sparse. Otherwise, shave with a larger razor designed for full facial hair.

Dermaplaning is also good option for those who prefer a painless removal process. If you have active breakouts, eczema, psoriasis, or another inflammatory skin condition, you should avoid it entirely, or speak with your dermatologists before trying it out as it may irritate your skin further.

Some people dermplane for hair removal alone, and others add in the step as a form of exfoliation. However, this isn’t a project to mess around with. Below, an expert-recommended routine to follow: