Witch Hazel: The Best (And Cheapest!) Remedy For Better Skin & Gut Health

Witch hazel is generally considered very safe, but there are a few things to know before you start experimenting with this great natural remedy. First, witch hazel—especially when used orally—is meant to be used as an acute remedy, not as an everyday thing. This is because of its high tannin content. It could also potentially cause redness of the skin, and in that case, simply dilute it with water.

Because witch hazel can be used in so many different ways, the dosing can be very confusing. The best rule of thumb is to just follow the directions on the product you purchase since each one will be a little bit different. Topically, witch hazel water can be applied externally up to six times a day or, if you're using it for hemorrhoids, after each bowel movement. For topical use, experts recommend witch hazel water undiluted or diluted with 1 part witch hazel water and 3 parts water. If you're feeling adventurous and want to make your own witch hazel preparation, you can simmer 5 to 10 grams of leaf and bark per 250 mL of water.

Witch hazel is one of those unicorn natural remedies, much like Epsom salts, that seem to be accepted by both sides of the aisle in what can sometimes be a contentious debate over the usefulness of natural remedies. The cherry on top is that it's cheap and easily stored in your bathroom medicine cabinet should you ever need if for any of the issues mentioned above. I know I always keep mine on hand for minor cuts and burns, bug bites, and a pesky blemish.