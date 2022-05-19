Image by Liliya Rodnikova / Stocksy May 19, 2022

If you're looking to get that sun-kissed glow sans sun damage, consider a self-tanner. It's a safer alternative to baking in the sun (which can cause accelerated skin aging) or using tanning beds. And when it comes to picking a self-tanner, the options are endless. You can reach for a tinted mousse, a spray-on formula, a gradual tanning lotion, or customizable drops. When choosing a product you use daily (like a body lotion), you want to make sure the ingredients are clean, as you're getting repeated exposure. With self-tanner, though, you likely use it once a week at most and wash it off after a few hours (depending on the product). As a result, finding completely natural self-tanner formulas can be a difficult process. Nevertheless, the hunt for the best clean self-tanner continues—and we've uncovered some pretty worthy picks, below. (FYI, some of these options contain ingredients that are not the cleanest, but we'll call those out so you can be in the know about what you're putting on your skin.)

How we picked: Naturally-derived DHA We prioritized clean, natural ingredients when choosing the best self-tanners. We looked for products free from questionable ingredients and disclose when there's a red flag. Variety We selected a variety of self-tanner products including mousse, drops, gradual-tan lotions, spray, and face tanners. Testing We tested out products firsthand to see what worked and what didn't. When this wasn't possible, our editors utilized verified customer experiences. Ingredients We prioritized finding options with clean, natural ingredients as well as formulas that have more skin benefits than just a nice tan.

How to use self-tanner:

Although you should follow the instructions on your tanning product, there are a few general guidelines when it comes to using self-tanner. Here's a quick step-by-step for tanning your body, regardless of which form of self-tanner you use:

Exfoliate and shave your body (where you want to). Let your skin dry, and apply moisturizer to the knees, elbows, and wrists. Apply tanner evenly, making sure you get every spot to avoid streaks. Let the tanner sit for a few minutes. Put on loose clothing. After it's set (check the product for the exact time needed), rinse off. Moisturize your body.

Following up with body lotion is perhaps the most forgotten step—but it's one of the most important. Make sure your pick is a simple, hydrating formula with zero chemical exfoliants, like mbg's postbiotic body lotion. This will ensure your tan stays longer and flake-free. Not to mention, hydrating your skin daily is generally important for the health of your moisture barrier and microbiome.

At mbg, high standards are earned—and there are no shortcuts. Our beauty editors stay up to date on the latest ingredient research and innovation. It's a dynamic, continuously evolving space, and it's important we look into the science so we can make informed choices about which formulas earn our stamp of approval (figuratively speaking). Our high standards also come from testing products—many, many products. Our editors and writers rigorously test and research the products featured in our roundups to offer you the best, most informed recommendations. When we write reviews, you can trust we spend quality time with the formulas: We don't simply rave about products we've slathered on the back of our hand. We endorse products we've tried and loved. Learn more about our testing process and clean beauty standards here.

