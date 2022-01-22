 Skip to content

Reviewers Say This Body Lotion keeps Them Hydrated Head-To-Toe In The Winter

Reviewers Say This Body Lotion keeps Them Hydrated Head-To-Toe In The Winter

Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director By Alexandra Engler
mbg Beauty Director
Alexandra Engler is the Beauty Director. Previously she worked at Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, SELF, and Cosmopolitan; her byline has appeared in Esquire, Sports Illustrated, and Allure.com.
Reviewers Are Saying This Body Lotion Saves Dry, Winter Skin

Image by Ivan Gener / Stocksy

January 22, 2022

Finding good skin care products is a personal thing—what works for your needs will not always work for someone else. Not to mention, everyone craves a different sensorial experience. Honestly, a good comparison is in the culinary arts: Everyone has different dietary requirements and nutrition needs, which will affect what a person eats day-to-day. But on top of that, most people have unique taste preferences. So how we feed our bodies will reflect both aspects. The same is said about how we feed our skin.

And to offer insights in what sort of products to look into for yourself, personal reviews can shed some light on the product. A user’s honest feedback on an experience can help guide you when evaluating if something will work. 

On that note, we’ve been getting some pretty thoughtful and exciting feedback on our postbiotic body lotion. The body hydrator is a blend of coconut oil, shea butter, aloe vera, oat oil, and moringa seed oil as a conditioning base. These rich moisturizers offer loads of humectants, emollients, fatty acids, and lipids to cushion the skin’s moisture barrier, resulting in lasting hydration. Additionally, the formula folds in some high-powered antioxidants (a stable coenzyme q10 and a fruit complex) to help the skin fight off free radicals. These antioxidants also offer aesthetic benefits, like brightened tone, reduced irritation, and smoothness. But the stars of the show are the biotic ingredients, the pre- and postbiotics. These support your body’s crucial skin microbiome—which in turn can help reduce skin irritation, improve epidermal framework reconstruction, and overall improve hydration levels. It’s a multifaceted product that delivers on hydration. 

So, all of that explains the skin-nutrition end of the product, and now you’re likely curious about the experience. And in that case, the best advice comes straight from the buyers: Does it work or not? Here, what they had to say. 

My dry winter skin loved this. 

“It feels like it is moisturizing my skin and the lotion feels absorbent without being oily (which my dry winter skin loved).” — Jia 

Nothing has soothed like this.

“For my entire life, I’ve been self-conscious of my arms. Of all the many—and I mean many—remedies I’ve tried, nothing has soothed the redness, cleared the rough texture, or relieved the dryness like this postbiotic body lotion.” — Hannah Margaret A. 

Rich lotion to moisturize my skin.

“I really have enjoyed using this rich lotion to moisturize my skin, especially during cold, dry weather: I love that there is no lasting residue and it absorbs well into the skin. I am a big fan of the fact that it is fragrance-free, and I love the ingredients used—so worth it for the ultra hydration.” — Tiffany L. 

My skin drinks it up. 

“I was really surprised with the quality of this fragrance free lotion. My skin drinks it up and looks refreshed! I will definitely be purchasing again." — Marry M.

Seriously dramatic improvement.

“The body lotion is silky smooth and my skin feels hydrated well into the next day. A seriously dramatic improvement in my skin!” — Liza

Lovely and luxurious. 

“It's effective without leaving that sticky and greasy feeling that makes you worried it's staining your clothes post-shower. Thick as butter, such a lovely and luxurious consistency.” — Mallory

My new must-have.

“I need more of this, please!!! I have this really annoying bump situation on my arms (keratosis pilaris), and I've tried all sorts of lotions. This one has done wonders on it. Like totally remarkable. Will be re-ordering immediately.” — Sebastian

The texture is perfect.

“I am loving this body lotion! The texture is perfect; I like how it's not too thick so it won’t clog my pores but it's so so hydrating especially right after the shower.”— Jasmine 

More comfortable and soft.

“I have really dry skin on my legs, and I feel totally self conscious about them! This has been making my skin look and feel so much better. I apply it every morning and the entire day my skin feels so much more comfortable and soft than it normally does.” — Naomi

Left zero residue. 

“I’m usually hesitant to use body lotion because I typically shower and leave the house pretty soon after, and always get that post-body lotion-ing film that is just SO uncomfortable. I didn’t experience that at all with postbiotic body lotion because it sank into my skin so quickly and left zero residue. Safe to say I’m now a body lotion convert and have found a keeper!” — Camila 

