I Tried A New Body Lotion & I Never Thought My Dry Arms Would Look This Good

Let me start by saying I have a skin condition called keratosis pilaris, also known as KP (colloquially, it’s also called “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin” too). That means I have bumpy, blotchy upper arms and legs. It’s a very common and harmless condition (well, if you consider being insecure and sometimes itchy harmless). But there’s no way to remedy the symptoms entirely. There are some dermatologist-backed ways to mediate the symptoms, so I tried them all. I made sure my showers weren’t too hot. I used thick and ineffective lotions—both derm-recommended and fancy products that Instagram recommended to me—after doing some type of exfoliation. I even gave up gluten for a stint. Nothing did the trick.

What about the rest of my body? So glad you asked. I’ve got dry skin—especially in the wintertime. And while I know dry skin can make my bumpy patches more pronounced, I’m not patient. Layering on lotion post-shower like my beauty team has taught me was a once or twice a week occurrence, because I don’t like waiting for the product to sink in (I’m cold, OK?). I also didn’t notice a huge difference when I did use body lotion. I’d still get itchy skin and really wasn’t seeing a difference in my texture. Why bother, right?

Now back to my meet-cute with the postbiotic body lotion. I try this new formulation we’ve been working on for years, and immediately see and feel a difference. The hydration is deep, my skin barrier is stronger, and my scaly, pink, and (IMO) not cute KP is better than it’s ever been. It became clear I didn’t know hydration before using this product.

I’ll do a poor job of explaining the intricacies of how and why this works so darn well, and besides our beauty director Alexandra Engler already outlined them in this explainer. But here are the nuts and bolts:

The base of the lotion is a blend of hydrating and conditioning plant-extracts, like shea butter, organic aloe vera, moringa seed oil, and oat oil. These all made the cut because not only are high-quality natural ingredients, but they are also very calming for sensitive skin and can help support your skin’s moisture layer. (Barrier function, I’ve come to learn, is very important for those of us with dry and sensitive skin.) Then it adds in some potent antioxidants to neutralize free radicals and improve the overall appearance—I mean, brighter, more vibrant skin is always a plus.

But what’s really great about the formula is that it supports your barrier and microbiome through the postbiotic ingredients. You can learn more about biotic ingredients here, but the innovative, high-tech postbiotics used in this lotion are pretty special for a few reasons. The first is that it improves the epidermal framework and reduces transepidermal water loss, which can help those with rough, dry skin. The second, and coolest part for me, is that it reduces inflammation in the skin through various pathways—resulting in less bumpy texture, reduced redness, and can even help soothe itchiness.

Working with dime-sized amounts, I lather up right after getting out of the shower and my skin drinks the stuff up. The unscented version is great for my naturally sensitive skin, and the decadent texture is a not-too-thick-not-too-thin consistency. After rubbing the product in, I’m able to put my clothes on in a flash, and then I get to enjoy true hydration all day and night. Sometimes I reapply to my upper arms and thighs in the morning, but I do that only because I’m excited to see the skin on my arms look this even.