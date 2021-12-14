The skin microbiome is your body’s living, dynamic shield that is a vital part of your skin barrier function. Much like your gut microbiome has a huge impact on your overall health, your skin’s microbiome does too. (I can go on-and-on about how important it is, and I have in much of my writing, but our skin microbiome guide is such an excellent explainer, I encourage you to check it out if you're looking for more information.) And while biome-forward skin care isn’t new, in the past it lacked efficacy and true innovation. It relied on basic understandings of the microbiome and the public’s lack of education on the nuances between the types of organisms, their functions, the various echo-niches, and the complicated nature of creating a topical formulation that proved stable.

But the science is evolving in real time—and I did a deep dive into the changes in the space recently as part of our 2022 wellness trends. And one area of notable discovery is high-tech and highly selective postbiotics. Created from pre- and probiotics, postbiotics are the most advanced version of microbiome skin care yet.

Your body makes postbotics naturally, as they are the natural byproduct of the living organisms on your skin (probiotics) feeding on prebiotics: They are things like fatty acids, peptides, and enzymes that ensure your skin functions properly. One of the things I find most beautiful about the skin is how it works synergistically with the little organisms who call it home: The probiotics create beneficial, nourishing outputs—and in turn, the skin itself becomes a more hospitable place for those organisms to live.

However, when your skin’s microbiome is off—it may not be producing these much-needed outputs as effectively. And the problem is that so much in mainstream skin care and modern living disrupts that microbiome and the skin barrier, making a less than ideal environment for both.

That’s where applying postbiotics topically comes in. See, in the past, biome skin care was all about using probiotics, with the idea being if you could replant bacterial strains on the skin you’d solve the problem. However, probiotics are by definition living: Living things can’t survive in topical formulations and their preservative systems used. So the biome-conversation was seemingly at a standstill.

But recently researchers have been able to identify very specific postbiotics that can achieve beneficial outcomes, such as calming the skin, reducing inflammaging, improving hydration levels, and supporting epidermal framework regeneration. Once those postbiotics were selected for their benefits, they were able to create next-generation biome actives that could be formulated into topical emulsions. And that’s how they ended up in our body lotion and hand cream. For added biome support, we also included an algae-derived prebiotic that nurtures the microflora already present on the skin.