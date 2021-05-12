11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color

Call us biased, but when it comes to the creamiest, high-quality lipsticks, we believe clean and natural options are stealing the show. Not only are they formulated with nourishing, good-for-skin ingredients but the lippies are just as showstopping as their traditional counterparts. Essentially: They are so, so good. You can slide on a velvety shade and trust that your lips won’t wither up midday—because nothing is more annoying than a feathering lipstick.

We should note: The products below all have naturally-derived and clean ingredients—for example, fruit pigments to create a rich color payoff, as opposed to artificial dyes—but they aren't necessarily 100% organic. They are, however, 100% worth a buy.

Check out our lipstick picks and find your shade of shimmery coral, intense crimson, or vampy oxblood—we simply adore them all.