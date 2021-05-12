11 Clean, Natural Lipsticks That Feel Like Silk & Dress Your Pout With Rich Color
Call us biased, but when it comes to the creamiest, high-quality lipsticks, we believe clean and natural options are stealing the show. Not only are they formulated with nourishing, good-for-skin ingredients but the lippies are just as showstopping as their traditional counterparts. Essentially: They are so, so good. You can slide on a velvety shade and trust that your lips won’t wither up midday—because nothing is more annoying than a feathering lipstick.
We should note: The products below all have naturally-derived and clean ingredients—for example, fruit pigments to create a rich color payoff, as opposed to artificial dyes—but they aren't necessarily 100% organic. They are, however, 100% worth a buy.
Check out our lipstick picks and find your shade of shimmery coral, intense crimson, or vampy oxblood—we simply adore them all.
Axiology Rich Cream Lipstick
Coconut oil, castor oil, avocado butter, and grapeseed oil make this creamy lippie extra smooth and pillowy. It’s formulated with plant-based pigments (yes, even this bright fuschia number), and leaves you with a rich, vivid hue.
Rich Cream Lipstick, Axiology ($30)
Westman Atelier Lip Suede
Why stick to one lipstick? This lip palette contains a group of four romantic rosy hues you can either wear alone or swirl together to create a customizable color. (Or, since the compact itself is so dang pretty, you may want to keep the pan as pristine as possible—that’s fine, too!)
Lip Suede, Westman Atelier ($85)
Y et Beauté Edie
This high-quality formula is jam-packed with nourishing players, like sweet almond oil, moringa seed oil, jojoba oil and cranberry seed oil. And the color? A complex shade of violet.
Edie, Y et Beauté ($32)
Aveda Feed My Lips Pure Nourish-Mint Lipstick
You may know Aveda for their slew of hair care offerings, but they also have a collection of 95% naturally-derived, cupuaçu fruit butter-based lipsticks. Best part? Each satin finish is formulated to complement your hair color. Swoon.
Feed My Lips Pure Nourish-Mint Lipstick, Aveda ($26)
Rituel de Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer
For that just-bitten, popsicle-stained pout, look no further than this semi-matte lip sheer. Each dreamy shade will have you spellbound—like this one dubbed Devil’s Claw, a warm red with subtle gold flecks.
Enchanted Lip Sheer, Rituel de Fille ($24)
Beautycounter Color Intense Lipstick
Every beauty fan needs their go-to shade of red—am I wrong? And Beautycounter’s velvety formula is a classic grab for many of those in-the-know: Jojoba oil and castor oil help it glide on effortlessly, while peppermint oil keeps it lightweight and fresh. The color, an intense crimson, simply cannot be beat.
Color Intense Lipstick, Beautycounter ($34)
100% Pure Fruit Pigmented Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick
A dream for thirsty pouts everywhere: This blend of cocoa and shea butters condition the lips with a single glide. But what makes this lipstick truly one of a kind is the fruit-pigmented color—the brand takes extracts from real fruit (like cherry, pomegranate, grape, and peach) to create each long-lasting shade.
Fruit Pigmented Cocoa Butter Matte Lipstick, 100% Pure ($28)
Thrive Causemetics Headliner Lipstick
This buildable formula slides on sheer and works up to a full, high-shine color (this one features a subtle dusty rose). Rosemary leaf extract, carrot seed extract, and carrot seed oil also deliver antioxidants that help your lips stay juicy and supple.
Headliner Lipstick, Thrive Causemetics ($26)
Lily Lolo Rose Gold Lipstick
A decadent, shimmery shade of rose gold that stays creamy all day long—thanks to vitamin E, jojoba oil, and rosemary extract. The unique hue gives your lips some warmth while remaining discreet (your lips, but better, as some might say). Hot tip: Tap the bullet on your cheeks as well for a subtle highlight.
Rose Gold Lipstick, Lily Lolo ($18)
INIKA Organic Certified Organic Vegan Lipstick
A brand committed to using 100% natural ingredients, INIKA Organic includes organic castor oil, shea butter, jojoba oil, avocado oil, and argan oil into this matte pink number, resulting in a luxe, non-drying formula that keeps your lips happily conditioned.
Certified Organic Vegan Lipstick, INIKA Organic ($29)
Vapour Beauty High Voltage Lipstick
This sultry shade of red offers a satin, cherry-stained finish for the boldest hit of color. Plus, it contains a plant-based blend of oils and waxes—coconut, jojoba, castor, candelilla, and bayberry fruit wax—to create a butter-smooth texture.
High Voltage Lipstick, Vapour Beauty ($30)
