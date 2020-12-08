mindbodygreen

Lip Stains Are The Makeup Saviors Of The Year: Here's 12 That Won't Dare Budge

Lip Stains Are The Makeup Saviors Of The Year: Here's 12 That Won't Dare Budge

Jamie Schneider
lip stains

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
December 8, 2020

In an age full of face coverings, the lip stain sees new life. Ever spend precious moments finishing up your pout in the mirror, only to find all your precision smudged on the inside of your mask at the end of the night? (Unfortunately raises hand.) Perhaps you eschew the lip products altogether, or mourn the days where a strong, bold lip made all the statements. Oh, waithello lip stains!

Mask gripes aside, stains are the perfect middle ground of all the lippies. If you’re looking for the bold pigment of a lipstick but that melt-into-your-lips swipe only your trusty lip balm can bring? Well, allow us to introduce you to the mighty lip stain. These effortlessly coat on color, giving you that just-finished-off-an-ice-pop pout for all your masked-up ventures. 

Below, 12 gorgeous, clean lip stains that won’t dare budge.

 

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain

This vampy red screams bold. Coconut oil and sunflower seed oil make it buttery and moisturizing (no cracks, here!), and with a satin finish, it looks velvety on the lips. 

Outburst Longwear Lip Stain, Bite Beauty ($24)

Bite Beauty Outburst Longwear Lip Stain
mindbodygreen

Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint

Tarte’s line comes in a range of nude shades, so you can find your “my lip, but better” color with ease. Soft, matte, and full of butters (mango seed butter, cupuacu butter, and murumuru butter, to be exact), it glides on effortlessly and stays put. 

Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint, Tarte ($24)

Tarte Lippie Lingerie Matte Lip Tint
mindbodygreen

Elaluz lip & cheek stain

This multiple offers a “just bitten red” to both your pout and cheekbones—bold enough to make a statement, subtle enough to look like you woke up with rosy lips. With coconut water and prickly pear extract, any cracks will eagerly welcome the hydration.

lip & cheek stain, Elaluz ($34)

Elaluz lip & cheek stain
mindbodygreen

Winky Lux Flower Balm

Here’s some science for you: This balm glides on clear, then reacts with your lips’ natural pH levels to turn into your perfect shade of pink. Cool, right? Plus, it features a real chrysanthemum inside the bullet—it’s one hi-tech lippie. 

Flower Balm, Winky Lux ($16)

Winky Lux Flower Balm
mindbodygreen

Kjaer Weis Lip Tint

Yep, you can even dabble in bright fuschias without worrying about any transferring onto your face covering. This lip tint is lightweight and creamy, with castor seed oil, shea butter, and jojoba oil to help lips look juicy. 

Lip Tint, Kjaer Weis ($49)

Kjaer Weis Lip Tint
mindbodygreen

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Lip Stain

Petal pink lips in one swipe: Just line your lips with this shea butter- and grapeseed oil-filled number, then blot inwards to create a subtle, bee-stung pout. 

Phyto-Pigments Liquid Lip Stain, Juice Beauty ($24)

Juice Beauty Phyto-Pigments Liquid Lip Stain
mindbodygreen

Rituel de Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer

Those looking for a wash of subtle color, this is the product for you. It lays on quite sheer (as the name suggests), with just a tap of pink for a flushed finish. The texture, though—oh, is it creamy. Castor seed oil and jojoba oil provide a hit of moisture, while rosemary leaf extract imparts antioxidant and antibacterial benefits.

Enchanted Lip Sheer, Rituel de Fille ($24)

Rituel de Fille Enchanted Lip Sheer
mindbodygreen

Milk Makeup Glow Oil

Another glowy multiple, this shimmery oil leaves a subtle tint that lasts all day—simply glide on the stick and blend with your fingers to build the popsicle-stain pigment (the color payoff increases the more you blend!). Rice bran oil is the star moisturizer, which also has antioxidant capabilities and absorbs into your skin with ease. 

Glow Oil, Milk Makeup ($15)

Milk Makeup Glow Oil
mindbodygreen

WLDKAT Cupuacu + Mango Butter Lip Balm

Another lippie with pH-matching technology, only this one leaves more of a glossy finish. With cupuacu and mango butters, it simultaneously softens the pout while tinting it a custom-made shade of pink. It’s also charged with 50 milligrams broad spectrum CBD, which can help ease cracked, inflamed lips. 

Cupuacu + Mango Butter Lip Balm, WLDKAT ($16)

WLDKAT Cupuacu + Mango Butter Lip Balm
mindbodygreen

Amuse Makeup Dew Tint

This K-beauty brand’s tint is the definition of juicy lips. It’s formulated with 35% water, which keeps the application lightweight and hydrating (and offers a subtle sheen). Mango extract also moisturizes and softens, while antioxidants from apple extract and vitamin E help protect from environmental aggressors. And it all comes in a bold, crimson red. What’s not to love? 

Dew Tint, Amuse Makeup ($20)

Amuse Makeup Dew Tint
mindbodygreen

innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink

Another ruby-red, this ink never dries cakey. No, with avocado oil, apricot oil, jojoba oil, and mango extract, it’s super moisturizing and keeps the lips looking like velvet. It has a fluffy texture to it (thanks to cotton seed), but delivers a soft, matte finish. A dream, really. 

Vivid Cotton Ink, innisfree ($12)

innisfree Vivid Cotton Ink
mindbodygreen

mented Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick

If you’re looking for longwear, look no further than liquid lipstick. It sinks into your lips as soon as you swipe it on, in a matte finish that looks like you just finished a bag of cherries. It dries on smooth and lightweight, and it’ll look lush all night. 

Liquid Lipstick, mented Cosmetics ($20)

mented Cosmetics Liquid Lipstick
mindbodygreen

