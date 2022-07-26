Just like how constantly furrowing your brow can lead to forehead lines (or commonly referred to as “the elevens”), frequently puckering your lips—like, say, from drinking out of a straw or pursing your lips around a toothbrush—can result in lip lines over time.

When you’re young and your skin is chock-full of collagen, these lines tend to fill out rather quickly. However, as your natural collagen levels start to decline, your skin isn't as able to bounce back from these movements. “Over time, the lines become etched and are present at rest. You have creased the clothing, so to speak, and created ‘lip lines,’” adds Maiman.

While lip lines do happen naturally as you age, “these lines tend to be particularly prominent in smokers,” says board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.D. “They are sometimes called ‘smokers' lines.’” See, when you smoke, you’re not only constantly puckering your lips but also exposing your skin to free radicals, which can lead to oxidative stress and accelerated skin aging. In other words: You’ll start to see the natural effects of aging (like lip lines) much, much younger.