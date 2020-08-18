A Supplement To Ease & Prevent Forehead Lines For Smooth Skin
There are different types of fine lines that crease along the face: smile lines, crow’s feet, sleep lines, and so on. These lines are a natural part of skin—yes, young plump skin too. Even when children smile, they get little wrinkles around their eyes, no? So, yes, creases and lines are part of a well-functioning face.
What people typically get concerned about is when said lines seem to settle in, causing permanent wrinkles that only seem to get deeper. These, again, are a totally natural outcome of age; nothing to get too worked up about. But many of us still would rather do what we can to encourage smoother, tout skin.
One area of skin that comes up frequently is the forehead.
Forehead wrinkles: What can you do?
These horizontal wrinkles etch above the brow, forming from repeated muscle movement in the area. It’s not necessarily the movement that’s the problem, however. Instead, it’s the fact that with age comes a loss of collagen, elastin, ceramides, and other major parts of our skin structure. And as we lose these vital skin components, our epidermis isn’t as able to bounce back from these movements. And thus: permanent lines settle in.
Once you get to this point, it becomes much more challenging to reverse it. And thus, like most things in health, prevention is the best form of care. So how does one prevent forehead wrinkles in general? A good skin care lineup is vital, of course, but so is how you care for skin internally.
A supplement to help forehead wrinkles.
One simple, daily way you can maintain smooth skin internally is with a skin-supporting supplement. Reach for those with smart, complementing actives, as they work together in tandem to enhance the complex nature of skin structure.
Take mindbodygreen’s nr+ for example. The supplement’s namesake is nicotinamide riboside (NR), which when ingested turns into a coenzyme called nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+).* This molecule is vital for healthy cell function, as it supports your cell’s mitochondrial function. Your mitochondria, if you need a reminder, are the powerhouse of the cells, which turn nutrients into energy. With strong, healthy mitochondria comes youthful, exuberant skin that is able to bounce back, function optimally, and give you that supple glow.
In tandem with NR, the supplement has a potent addition of phytoceramides. Ceramide are part of our natural structure of skin: They are the part that keeps the epidermis hydrated, supple, and plump. Supporting your ceramides with phytoceramide supplements can help that barrier stay strong, warding off wrinkles and other signs of aging.* The anti-aging powers of phytoceramides have been borne out in studies, showing improved skin smoothness and elasticity in just weeks.*
The supplement also provides two ingredients that help protect your skin from environmental aggressors (thereby helping protect skin from premature aging.) The first is astaxanthin, a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals from pollution and sun exposure. Free radicals, we know are, some of the leading causes of wrinkles and fine lines as they break down vital skin care structural components. Then there is rhodiola, an adaptogen that can fight off oxidative stress.
The takeaway.
Wrinkles may be natural part of life and aging, but if you find yours to be a developing a bit deeper than you’d otherwise like, there’s plenty you can do. One of the most effective ways to support skin internally is through supplementation, especially if you have one that that has complementary actives that work together to enhance a strong barrier function.