You know that inhaling the aroma of the right essential oils can add a much-needed dose of calm to a hectic day or even help balance your hormones. These potent plant extracts can even help alleviate allergies, headaches, and muscle soreness. But when it comes to skin care, essential oils can offer up a whole lot more than an invigorating tingle or pleasant scent. Some essential oils, it turns out, are particularly well-suited for battling one of our most annoying cold-weather woes: dry, angry, irritated skin.

Here, with the help of Mariza Snyder, D.C., functional wellness practitioner, aromatherapist, and author of The Essential Oils Hormone Solution, we give you five essential oils that deliver soft, supple, hydrated skin in even the most extreme conditions.

Pro tip: For all of these essential oils, simply add a drop or two to your favorite moisturizer or carrier oil and apply to your face (or any part of your body that needs a hydration boost). Never apply essential oils undiluted.