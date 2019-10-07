These Are The Best Essential Oils For Hormone Balance & PMS

In the big world of hormones, women often wonder if they will ever be able to have a normal period. Mood swings, hot flashes, cramps, heavy flow—you name it, someone’s suffering from it. But I’m here to tell you that it doesn’t have to be that way! When our bodies are functioning at optimal levels, we don't have to suffer through our monthly cycles.

The sad truth is that most of our bodies aren't in tiptop condition, and I’m not just talking about estrogen. Stress tends to be the biggest culprit, causing our reproductive system to take a back seat to fight-or-flight survival responses. Cortisol levels raise, our blood redirects to our extremities, and our digestive and reproductive systems get put on hold until we can resolve whatever crisis is at hand. So, our estrogen and progesterone production are put on hold until we can reclaim control of our situation.

The good news is that you are fully capable of reducing the stress in your life with proper diet, exercise, restful sleep, reduction of toxic load, and stress management. Essential oils are the golden ticket to supporting this transformation in your life, as they can bridge the gap from imbalance to balance while you work to recharge your system. While essential oils are NOT hormones and don’t function as such, they are capable of supporting the bodily systems that do influence and control hormones to help your body to heal itself.

Here are my top five favorites for diminishing the symptoms of PMS and balancing your hormones—STAT: