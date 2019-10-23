How To Choose The Best Facial Stone For Your Gua Sha Or Face Roller

There are many avenues into a facial stone obsession. Mine started with a particularly relaxing facial, which turned into a weekly rolling session. Now I keep gua sha stones at my desk for whenever I need to cool down puffy, morning eyes or massage a tense neck. And if you're a mindbodygreen frequenter, I'm going to take a wild guess and assume you're likely a fan as well.

But what if you're looking to expand your arsenal? Or learn more various stones out there? Or what if you have a roller and you're looking to get into gua sha? Well, I tapped some of our favorite experts for a full rundown on what stone and type of tool are right for you.