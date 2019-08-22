Puffy Eyes? Here Are The Reasons You Get Bags + What To Do About It

The skin around the eyes is very thin and delicate, making it more susceptible to changes. This is why it's where people start to show signs of aging there first, why the area is often discolored, and it gets puffy. It's why beauty brands created an entire skin care category dedicated to it (you never see "nose serums," no?), and why so many concealers are specifically targeted to help the area.

So when your eyes puff up and you develop bags, there are typically a few reasons at play, but the underlying issue of all of it is retained and pooled fluid in the area. When your body retains fluid, you often describe it as bloat. Essentially, that's what's happening with puffy eyes. And as we noted above, because the area is so thin and sensitive, you notice it there more readily. And before we get started, it should be noted that puffy eyes are different from dark circles: They are often confounded, and so people think you can treat them the same way. And while some treatments can overlap, the causes for each are vastly different. The more you know!

The thing you so often hear about dark circles and puffy eyes is that they are caused by a lack of sleep. Lack of sleep causes the blood vessels to dilate—this not only causes the dark purplish tint but also allows for more fluid in the area.

One issue you might not be considering, especially if you've been experiencing puffy eyes over a long period of time, is stress. "With stress, your body goes into this fight-or-flight mode and you retain bodily fluids because your body thinks you need it. It's a physiological reaction," says board-certified dermatologist Mona Gohara.

Or, as physician Bindiya Gandhi, M.D., told us, it might be allergies—food, environmental, or otherwise: "Obviously symptoms vary from person to person and food to food, but many times, physical manifestations of allergies include watery eyes, itchy skin, or puffy face and eyes."

Food and drink are other big culprits. To start, there's drinking too much alcohol, which causes bloating all over—the face included. Sugar, which can cause the blood sugar to spike, leading to inflammation, is another trigger. But the main one is sodium: "When you eat salty foods, it will accumulate and retain water in your body; you notice it more around the eyes because it is thin skin," says Gohara.

The final thing that can cause bags? Fat pads under your eyes. These are a genetic thing: Meaning you are born with them and you can't really affect them with creams or tonics. You might notice it gets worse with age, but that's because the skin loses elasticity and will begin to sag. I hate being the bearer of bad news, but I'd rather be honest with you: If you have bags caused by fat, your only option is procedural, notes Gohara: "The only way to get rid of them is to remove the pads surgically."

But for all of the others, here's what you can do.