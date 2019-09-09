Ready For Expert-Level Gua Sha? This Brand Makes It Easy

Gua sha has been around for, uh, a while. Even in its modern boom, it's been around for a few years now. And, still, there's plenty of confusion out there regarding what tools to use and with what products. That's why when I heard all about Wildling Beauty—a brand that was created and centered all around the gua sha ritual—I thought, Of course! What a concept! How has this not been done before!

For full disclosure, Wildling Beauty was founded in part with mbg Collective member Britta Plug, the holistic esthetician and gua sha guru. After being introduced to the ancient practice a few years ago, Plug started implementing it in her daily skin care routine and in her practice and has since become one of the go-to experts on gua sha. So when I got to try out the stone and products, I went straight to the source and got a demo from Plug herself.

"We [my cofounders Gianna De La Torre, Jill Munson, and I] thought, wouldn't it be amazing if there was a skin care line that increased all of the benefits of gua sha? I would get so many questions about what's 'the best' product to use or 'the best' stone to use, so we just thought we'd make it," says Plug. "We've been formulating this for ages, and when I actually started using it on clients, I was actually getting results faster—faster de-puffing, quicker re-texturization."