Dryness, Fine Lines & Texture Can All Be Attributed To This

Sometimes figuring out what’s causing your skin to act up feels impossible. Is it the weather? Something you ate? A new product you tried? No matter the suspicion, it’s can be difficult to know for sure.

Whether you’re battling dryness, fine lines, or texture, take note: This one thing can trigger all of the above. And when you pay attention to it, you'll likely see smoother, tighter, and more hydrated skin shine through.