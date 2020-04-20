If wearing zero makeup isn't something you want to do, you can of course take peek into your makeup bag. There are plenty of effortless makeup tricks you can turn to that aren't a full face of makeup. Makeup, let's remember, isn't all-in or all-out; there's a spectrum of looks you can pull inspo from. Let's say you might want to steer clear of the heavy-duty foundation, but a swipe of brow gel or mascara can help you feel more put together, even if you have a strict, sweatpants-only quarantine uniform.

For makeup artist Elyse Frieri, store manager at clean beauty retailer Credo, she’s partial to a pop of color on the lips to help them stand out. Choose a fun shade you normally wouldn’t go for (it’s the time to experiment, after all), and tap the product onto the center of your lips and on the apples of your cheeks to give them some camera-friendly color.

You can also throw a cream highlighter into the mix: “Adding a touch of dewy finish to the center of your eyelids and inner corners of the eyes will make them look bright and awake,” says makeup artist Jenny Patinkin. As for that unforgiving computer screen glare, Patinkin recommends tapping some loose powder on the T zone—especially on the forehead where the camera tends to reflect the most light. Just a touch of product can work wonders.

There you have it; quick, expert-approved tips that will have you feeling fresh in seconds—well before you click Join Call.