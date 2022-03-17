However, these two specialists don’t need to be mutually exclusive. Especially when dealing with serious skin conditions, assistance from both a dermatologist and an esthetician can be extremely helpful. It’s just like how you might treat your overall health: You'll have annual checkups with a physician to address any concerns, but you might enlist the help of a dietitian and/or personal trainer to meet specific nutrition and fitness goals.

And again, estheticians typically spend time with your skin in a very meaningful way. In fact, when you have your first appointment, they’ll likely give you an initial skin analysis: They’ll ask you questions about your skin’s history, products you’ve used, and any concerns you have. This way, they can create a master plan for how to treat your skin.

From there, you can decide if you want to continue scheduling regular appointments, or if you want to take their product recommendations and try at-home treatment instead (given that monthly or seasonal facials can get pretty pricey). But remember, not everything is safe to DIY. There are many beauty treatments that shouldn’t be done at home (ahem, extractions) and truly are best left to the experts.