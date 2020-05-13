We’ve talked at length about the home-friendly beauty treatments you can do during quarantine. From face masks, to haircuts, to fragrance, there’s a plethora of beauty projects with DIY potential. That said, it’s time to flip the trend on its head: What should we not be doing at home right now?

As much as we may want to take it upon ourselves, the fact of the matter is there are some ventures worth waiting for. Here’s what you shouldn't do yourself, no questions asked: