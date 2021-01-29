It’s a trick you might have heard once or twice: “Try putting moisturizing creams in the fridge.” For the most part, most of us don't need to be chilling our beauty products—but for those of us who have itchy skin, it works. See, your moisturizers likely contain nourishing ingredients (ceramides, oat, squalane, etc.) to strengthen the skin barrier—which can help soothe dry, flaky skin from the get-go. But if you’re facing an incessant itch at the moment, tossing those products in the fridge can provide instant relief.

Take it from the science: Remember when we discussed why your face may itch while you work out? Well, one reason is that when your body generates heat—like, say, on a jog or even sweating under your puffer coat—it can cause your capillaries to expand. When that happens, it stimulates the surrounding nerve cells in your body—and your brain interprets that signal as an itch.

Cooler temperatures effectively do the opposite: Instead of expanding capillaries, they constrict your blood vessels (a process called vasoconstriction), which “tricks the nerves that sense itch [and] leads to a cooling, soothing effect,” says Chavez.