How can we stop this from happening? Well, you need to focus your skin care attention to your ceramides.

Ceramides are polar lipids, key lipids that are naturally present in our skin cells. They make up the barrier between the outside environment and our body, locking in moisture and protecting our skin from damage. In fact, board-certified dermatologist Hadley King, M.,D., once told us that "ceramides are thought to be the most important component for maintaining barrier function" as it is one of the very building blocks of our skin cells. If you think of the skin barrier as "bricks and mortar," ceramides are part of the mortar holding it all together. If the mortar degrades with cracks and openings, then water will slip out and all sorts of things can make their way in and wreak havoc. Thus they play a huge role in keeping your skin moisturized, glowing, and youthful as their primary role in skin barrier function is to guard against water loss.

Ceramides, like most things present in our skin, can become depleted over time with age and through external aggressors. The best way to help replenish these naturally is through supplementation with phytoceramides or plant-derived versions.

In one study, participants with clinically dry skin who took a phytoceramide-rich wheat extract oil for three months saw up to a 35% improvement in skin hydration.* And you might not even have to wait that long for results; in another study, participants saw improved skin hydration after just 15 days.* Whether you're looking to combat already scaly skin or guard against winter dryness, consider adding phytoceramides to your skin care arsenal.

But do take note: This does not mean you should skip the external hydration. Moisturizers are important for every skin type in every environment, but if you are able to help your skin internally, it just means that the external has an easier time doing its job.