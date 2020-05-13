While chilling beauty products is by no means a new phenomenon, mini skin care fridges are having a major moment. Aside from looking adorable, those fridges can allow you to keep your products cool without seeing them next to your oat milk or faintly smelling like leftover takeout. Which begs the question: Should we be chilling our beauty products at all? And if so, which ones?

The answer isn’t so clear-cut: While a few products could benefit from a little chill, you don’t really need to refrigerate any of them. It might prolong the shelf life if the product is sensitive to light, temperature, and air, but it won’t make the ingredients any more potent than they already are. The main reason people chill their products is because of the lovely cooling sensation (which is valid!).

That said, if you are going to stash your beauty products in the fridge, we’ve asked the experts which items can benefit most. Here’s what they say should stay cool: