Experts Swear By The Ultra-Hydrating Ingredients In This Body Lotion

Taking care of the skin on your body is just as crucial as taking care of the skin on your face. Of course, the face comes with its unique set of challenges and needs—not only is it delicate skin, but it’s often the most exposed. It rightfully deserves the attention it gets. But that doesn’t mean the skin from the neck down should be tended to with sub-par ingredients or as an afterthought.

You should feed the entirety of the skin with high quality ingredients and botanicals. Luckily, it is as simple as finding a high quality body lotion you like.

And on that note, might we suggest our silky, smooth mindbodygreen postbiotic body lotion? It’s a one-step routine for full body skin care, from neck to toes. (After all, just because you should take care of your skin, doesn’t mean the routine itself needs to be hard.) We’ve spent the last two years developing the lotion—now available in both fragrance free and our neroli scent—and we’ve only blended in high quality ingredients that come with expert approval.