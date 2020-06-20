Almond Oil for Hair: 5 Benefits for Healthy Strands + How To Use It
You might regard almonds as a nutrient-rich nut that make a healthy snack option and a yummy dairy-free milk alternative. But did you know that almonds can also work wonders for your hair? Yes, just as almonds provide nutrition and health benefits to our diets, they are full of health benefits for our strands, too.
Enter in: Almond oil. When it comes to haircare, this underrated oil is often outshined by more popular options like argan and coconut. But the truth is, almond oil is packed with hair-healthy nutrients that work for practically every hair type. And chances are, almond oil is likely one of the ingredients in your favorite hair products.
What is almond oil?
Almond oil is exactly what you think—it’s the oil that has been extracted from almonds. And just like the almonds itself, the extracted oil is chock-full of nutrients: It’s full of protein, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin E, magnesium and phospholipids. When applied to the hair, almond oil helps strengthen, soften, hydrate and smooth the hair, making it the do-it-all oil your hair routine has been missing.
Why it’s good for the hair.
Unlike other ingredients, almond oil addresses nearly every hair concern out there. And while there aren’t tons of studies on the hair-healthy oil, there’s plenty of experts that consider it a go-to for healthy, strong strands.
1. Deep conditions.
No matter what type of hair you have (thin, thick, curly or straight), deep conditioning is a must in a healthy hair routine. Not only does it help to repair and rebuild already existing damage, but it also restores moisture and elasticity in the hair (which makes all the difference when styling) thanks to the omega-fatty acids. Celebrity hairstylist, Sophia Porter, reaches for almond oil as a mask after heavy sun exposure or use of hot tools to help restore and nourish the hair.
2. Softens hair.
Almond oil also acts as an emollient when applied to the hair (and skin). If you’re not familiar with emollients, their main purpose is to soften and soothe. And let’s be honest, softer hair is a goal for all of us. “Because of the high amount of vitamin E, almond oil fills in small breaks in the hair shaft at a cellular level,” Porter says. “This helps the hair to soften.” And like most hair treatments, the more consistent your usage, the better your results will be. Over time, almond oil helps soften the hair which makes a significant difference when detangling and styling your hair.
3. Fights frizz.
If you have textured hair, you already know the importance of sealing in moisture. If moisture is sealed into the hair cuticle, it doesn’t escape, which means your hair will feel and look more hydrated without being weighed down by heavy styling products. It also makes a significant difference when it comes to fighting frizz. Let me explain. For most of us, frizz happens when the hair follicles are raised which allows moisture to pass through and expand the strands. Other times frizz is the result if damaged or extremely parched strands. Almond oil is a great sealing oil that helps lock moisture into the hair so it doesn’t seep out. The results: A smoother strand.
4. Aids in hair growth.
Shab Reslan, trichologist and hair health expert at Hair Club, believes almond oil has all the properties needed to promote healthy hair growth. “Omega 3 fatty acids are required for healthy hair growth and a lack of magnesium is linked to hair loss in both men and women,” she says. And when almond oil is applied directly to the scalp, it contains essential nutrients for better hair growth. One study even shows that applying almond oil to the scalp can help reverse hair loss; although, more research is needed before we can consider the oil a hair loss remedy.
5. Soothes scalp inflammation.
Whether you’re experiencing itchiness, redness, or dandruff on your scalp, applying almond oil directly to the scalp can help reduce inflammation. Since the natural oil has anti-inflammatory properties, it can help to reduce scalp irritation and even improve blood circulation. Not to mention, emollients like almond oil are often used to help soothe and soften scalp conditions like eczema, psoriasis, and even dandruff.
Who should use it?
For fine and oily hair, you’ll want to use this hydrating oil sparingly. Porter also warns about using almond oil if your hair lacks protein. “Since almond oil is good for sealing in hydration, this isn’t helpful for people whose strands are protein deficient as this could lead to over hydration,” she says. And if you have nut allergies, you’ll want to avoid almond oil altogether.
How to use it.
Like most hair oils, how you incorporate it into your hair routine is dependent on your hair type and hair concerns. Porter suggests using it as a pre-shampoo treatment on the ends or scalp, but it’s important to thoroughly wash it out or you may find your hair is weighed down and greasy after a few days.
If your strands need a little T.L.C., try using almond oil as a deep treatment. Apply it to the hair alone or whip up a DIY treatment by mixing it with other oils like lemon oil to help balance the scalp, or chamomile oil for relieving itch. If you find that oils generally weigh your hair down, apply the mask on the scalp alone. Sometimes residue build-up from heavy products like oils can cause strands to become dry and dull if not washed off properly.
No matter how you choose to use almond oil in your hair routine, just remember to avoid using it before styling, especially when using hot tools. This isn’t one of those treatments you want to leave sitting in your hair for hours at a time. Opt for 20 to 30 minutes tops or a simple scalp massage for best results.
The takeaway.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.