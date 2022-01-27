Short answer? Cold, dry, weather can weaken your skin barrier function, and a weak barrier doesn't hold in water as well (a concept known as transdermal water loss).

You see, once the air faces a significant drop in moisture, that low humidity means water more easily evaporates into the air—if your skin barrier is compromised, that water is more likely to come from your skin. And if you oscillate between the frigid outdoors and indoor heat, it creates an environment that literally sucks the moisture out of your body.

“Most people also tend to increase the time spent in the shower as well as crank the water to nearly scalding hot levels to ‘warm up,’ and this literally strips the skin of moisture,” says celebrity esthetician and dermatological nurse Natalie Aguilar. Board-certified dermatologist Purvisha Patel, M.D., founder of Visha Skincare seconds the warning: "Hot water evaporates faster," she told us about the ideal water temperature, and hot water also has the ability to strip the natural oils and lipids from your skin. Again, when your lipid barrier is continuously compromised, it’s easier for water to evaporate into the arid air—and the cycle continues.