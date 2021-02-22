It may seem like a good idea to apply a face mask before you shower so that you can just easily wash it off when you get into the tub (rather than making a mess around your sink.) But waiting until post-shower may benefit your skin so much more: The steam from your shower can make the skin more permeable, which means your mask can better penetrate the pores—aka, your face can easily drink up all those good-for-skin ingredients.

The one caveat to mention here is with enzyme masks. Since these exfoliators become more powerful with increased temperature (even small changes in temperature, like one or two degrees, can increase efficacy by 10% to 20%, according to research!), slathering them on in the shower as opposed to post-rinse can amplify their effects.