How To Create The Perfect Hair Care Routine For Any Hair Type

Whichever way works best for you, there are a few things to keep in mind. If you're trying to prep a style overnight such as on braids, twists, or even a bun, you're going to need a setting product. Pretty much everyone should avoid products that contain alcohol. But if you have dry hair, you'll want to stay away from anything that contains alcohol because it's a drying agent, which can make your hair even worse. Plus, holding creams and gels with alcohol can also encourage flaking, which can be unsightly and give the wrong impression if you have dark hair.