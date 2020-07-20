PSA: You Can Change The Oil Composition In Your Skin — Here’s How

This might come as a surprise, but you can’t actually change your skin type with products. Sure, your skin’s texture and tone may fluctuate throughout the seasons (i.e., you can expect some dryness during a cold, brittle winter), as does your skin evolve as you age or with hormone fluctuations. But your true, foundational skin type? It’s fairly locked in. Especially for those with oily skin: The skin type largely depends on genetics—sometimes people simply have larger sebaceous glands (a fancy word for pores) that can easily produce oil on overdrive.

Ok, so oily skin just might be in your family tree (sigh), but you can change the quality of the oil itself. What do we mean? Allow us.