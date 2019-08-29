6 Simple Ways to Balance Your Root Chakra

The root chakra is often thought of as providing energy to other chakras, so if it’s blocked or unbalanced, your other chakras likely are as well. Just like a building, making sure that your chakras have a firm foundation—with a balanced root chakra—is crucial to having a healthy, open chakra system.

If you feel controlling, quick to anger, undriven, and self-conscious, your root chakra might need balancing. When your root chakra is balanced, you have energy and self-confidence rather than arrogance or fear, and you feel calm, centered and ready for what life brings. Here are six easy tips to balancing your root chakra.