The One Yoga Sequence To Help With Tight Muscles & Balancing Breath

No matter what your skill level, yoga can be an incredible tool for athletes. As a yoga instructor for top sports players and everyday athletes, I've learned to understand the specific needs of bodies that are constantly in motion, at times, to the extreme. I've found that sticking to a regular practice allows for the stretching of tight muscles and balancing of breath and flowing movement.

More specifically, when I work with athletes, especially athletes who run, I tend to focus on poses that will loosen the hamstrings and hips. Here are the poses that help open up those areas.