When thinking about exercising the pelvic floor, the first move that probably comes to mind is a kegel. And while those can help to strengthen the pelvic floor, there are certain instances where relaxing it might be more helpful. That's where the deep squat comes in.

According to pelvic floor physical therapist Alicia Jeffrey-Thomas, P.T., DPT, PRPC, “a deep squat is a great test of functional mobility.” And that’s no joke—this variation take you far lower than your average squat. They're also useful for relaxing the pelvic floor.