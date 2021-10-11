This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.

Are you ready for a workout that really targets the deepest muscles of your glutes and abdominals? This stability and sculpting workout will do the trick.

In this 10-minute workout, we're going to use a trampoline to create an unstable surface and really challenge those stabilizer muscles. Even if you don't have a trampoline, you can still try this workout at home—just use any elevated surface, like a bench or step. You can also do it without any equipment at all, it'll just work your muscles slightly differently.

Another thing I love about this routine is it strengthens your muscles in a low-impact way, which means you can do it every single day if you'd like. I also recommend pairing it with cardio—it's a nice balance to activate your muscles right after getting that heart rate up.

Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm going to share four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.