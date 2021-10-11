This 10-Minute Workout Targets Hard-To-Reach Muscles In Your Glutes & Abs

A 10-Minute Stability & Sculpting Workout Using A Trampoline
Welcome to mbg moves! We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. To help keep your fitness routine feeling fresh, we're releasing a new at-home workout every Monday to start your week off strong. Each month will feature routines from a different incredible trainer we adore. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Jessica Aronoff.
Are you ready for a workout that really targets the deepest muscles of your glutes and abdominals? This stability and sculpting workout will do the trick.
In this 10-minute workout, we're going to use a trampoline to create an unstable surface and really challenge those stabilizer muscles. Even if you don't have a trampoline, you can still try this workout at home—just use any elevated surface, like a bench or step. You can also do it without any equipment at all, it'll just work your muscles slightly differently.
Another thing I love about this routine is it strengthens your muscles in a low-impact way, which means you can do it every single day if you'd like. I also recommend pairing it with cardio—it's a nice balance to activate your muscles right after getting that heart rate up.
Your 4-week challenge: This month, I'm going to share four different movement routines you can do from home. Some will be more cardio-focused, and others will emphasize more strength and sculpting. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule as often as you can, but aim for at least two to three times a week.
Workout Summary
- Time: 10 minutes
- Equipment: A mini trampoline (optional).
- Instructions: For this routine, it's helpful to follow along with the full video and move through the exercises as instructed. Below, you'll find a breakdown of each key exercise in this workout.
Staggered Squat
- Lift your left foot onto your elevate surface.
- Push down evenly through both feet as you hinge at your hips and lower down (note how it engages your muscles differently).
- Engage your glutes, zip your belly away from your thighs, keep your chest proud, and shoulders down as you rise back up. Be sure to squeeze your glutes at the top.
- Try pressing your hands together as you lower down, to engage your back, too.
- Complete 20 reps, then pulse at the bottom of your squat for 20 reps.
Staggered Squat + Stabilizing Balance
- Start in a staggered squat position. Complete three pulses at the bottom of your squat.
- Then, at the top, press through your elevated foot, shifting your weight into that standing leg. Then lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long to the side.
- Balance here for a moment, then come back down to the bottom of your squat.
- Continue for 20 reps.
Balance + Abductor Lift
- Start by shifting your weight into your elevated foot, balancing here.
- Lift your opposite leg up and stretch it out long.
- Slowly, with control, lower that lifted leg to touch your elevated surface.
- Then, lift it back to start.
- Continue for 20 reps. Then repeat the first three movements on the opposite side.
Moving Plank
- Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on the elevated surface, and toes on the ground. Keep your shoulders over your wrists, squeeze your glutes tight, zip your belly button in and back.
- Slowly and with control, lower your right elbow and forearm down to the surface, then your left.
- Reverse the movement, come onto your left hand, then right hand.
- Continue for 10 reps.
- (Note: Try to maintain stillness through your hips. If your hips are dipping, try bringing your feet wider for more stability.)
Spinal Roll
- Start in an incline plank position, with your hands on an elevated surface.
- Push through your hands, press your hips back, and reach your tailbone up into your downward dog position, bringing your heart toward your quads.
- Then, scoop your lower belly up, and roll your body forward back into a plank, stacking shoulders over wrists. Find a nice juicy stretch through this movement.
- Complete 10 reps.
Want your passion for wellness to change the world? Become A Functional Nutrition Coach! Enroll today to join our upcoming live office hours.