This 10-Minute Glutes Workout Will Burn Out Your Lower Body (In The Best Way)

We've been working out at home more than ever lately—and we know our readers are, too. Now, let's get moving with our spotlight trainer: Suki Clements.

When you traditionally think of a leg and butt workout at the gym, you may picture an extra-long session with heavier weights. But you really don't need all of that to fire up your lower body. Case in point: This 10-minute glutes burner I created for mindbodygreen.

This quick workout targets your hamstrings and all the muscles in your butt (i.e., the gluteus maximus, gluteus medius, and gluteus minimus). We'll also activate and strengthen the hips—which are essential to your whole foundation. For the routine, you'll do all of the exercises on one side of your body, then repeat the sequence on the other side, to really burn out your muscles.

All you need for this routine is a mat and an (optional) set of dumbbells. Know that you can bust out this quick butt workout any time you'd like!

Your 4-week challenge: For the next month, I'll be sharing some fantastic strength-focused routines you can do from home. Each workout is the culmination of my experience as a movement artist, yoga teacher, and fitness professional—consider these sculpting workouts your 2.0 yoga flows. I encourage you to make these routines part of your weekly workout schedule two to three times per week to feel all the mind and body benefits.