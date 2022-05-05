5 Reasons To Spend More Time Outside This Spring (Your Health Depends On It)

In sweeping research on 116,429 middle-aged, mostly white women, those who lived in greener neighborhoods (as measured by satellite imagery) tended to score higher on tests that measure cognitive function than those who live in more developed areas. (Read the research here.)

Being surrounded by greenery also seems to support cardiovascular health. In a separate study out of Northern California, people who had previously had a heart attack and/or stroke were less likely to die of cardiovascular disease if they lived in a greener, more walkable area—even if it was high in air pollutants like PM2.5. (Read the research here.)