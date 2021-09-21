Want To Sleep Better? Make More Time For This Enjoyable Activity

Besides offering a quick mood boost, spending time outdoors (even on cloudy days) exposes us to plenty of natural light. We know that this light can help keep our circadian clocks ticking smoothly, and that understanding served as a jumping-off point for this study.

"Humans evolved in an environment with a clear distinction between day and night, but our modern environments have blurred this distinction," the paper reads. When we're bombarded with artificial lighting and bright screens, we lose touch with the natural rhythms of the sun and moon and it can be difficult for our bodies to keep track of what time it is. A slew of health challenges can follow suit: As we know from previous research on shift workers, a misaligned circadian rhythm can lead to all sorts of difficulties, including trouble sleeping.

To study the importance of daytime light exposure for sleep and overall health, this study looked to the UK Biobank, a database of the genetic and health information of over half a million people in the UK.