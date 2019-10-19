Kim was sick with the flu, and Jason offered to go to the local co-op and get her some nice soup.

"I'd love that," she said. "But most of all, I'd love some fresh orange juice."

"Your body probably needs the vitamin C. I'll get that too," he said as he took off on his bike for the store a few blocks away.

A few minutes later, he returned and handed her the soup.

"Thanks, Jason," she said. "But what I really want is the orange juice."

Jason's smile turned into a frown, and then he looked angry. "Well, I'm sorry," he said, angrily. "I forgot. Look, it's just never enough for you, is it?"

Kim left the interaction feeling frustrated and disappointed, while Jason felt unfairly criticized and unappreciated. What if he had said, "I'm sorry; I totally forgot. Should I go back and get some? I know you wanted that most." Imagine how different they would have both felt, whether or not he ended up going back. But Jason's knee-jerk defensiveness created a cloud that hung over the two of them for the rest of the day.

In my work as a marriage counselor and love coach, I have heard some version of this story thousands of times. I would argue that defensiveness is one of the biggest troublemakers in relationships, as at least a quarter of the work I do with couples is to help them learn to hear one another instead of simply responding. Many of us struggle with being open to complaints, protests, or concerns, quick to shield ourselves with the armor of defensiveness rather than address the issue at hand.