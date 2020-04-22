I got the idea of Take Twos when I was making short films in my early 20s. In my brief stint as a movie director, one of the things that amazed me was how actors could fully embody a character and the emotion of that character in a scene realistically and believably—and then instantly stop, reset, and do another take. Often, they would do the next take in a brand-new way, bringing out a hidden layer of their character or a different emotion.

Years later, when I was studying psychology and I got into fights with my boyfriend, I started wondering if I could do with him what I'd seen actors do on a film set. What if, as I was in the middle of escalating a fight, lost in an emotional reaction, I could somehow recognize that the way I was speaking or behaving—no matter how "right" it felt—was just one "take" of the real-life "scene" we were in? What if I could reset and do a second take of the conflict, starting from an earlier point in the fight-triggering sequence of events. Maybe I could do things in a way that was more aligned with my heart and quickly enough to preempt my prideful defensiveness. Maybe I could change the tenor of our interaction right away, avoiding an hours-long "fight hangover." Maybe I could handle fights with a little more humility and a touch of humor.

As it turned out, I could. And so could my boyfriend (now husband). Not always, and not even particularly well at times, but often well enough so that Take Twos became a tool worth relying on. We got better at it. Over time, doing them became easier. We've grown to like them because they can turn things around between us quickly and help defuse our resentment toward one another.

Today, many of the couples I see in my therapy practice also report successfully using Take Twos. Even when a fight seems to be following an old, entrenched dynamic, some couples have told me they're able to ask for and grant each other the opportunity to do a Take Two, which in itself and of itself has deescalated the fight.