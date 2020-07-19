3 Ways Identifying Values Can Positively Affect Your Bank Account

Have you ever purchased something and then were consumed with guilt and shame that you spent money on it? Or peeked at your bank account and were surprised at how much money you spent eating out or purchasing skin care products that month and instantly felt remorse? If yes, you wouldn't be alone, friend. Most of us use our money and spend without connecting the actions to something deeper in value. It doesn't seem like a big deal, but when we aren't connected to these actions, it can lead to mindless spending or purchasing things that really don't matter and elicit feelings of guilt and shame when it comes to our money.

What's the easiest way to shift this? Know the values for your life.