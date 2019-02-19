As people say, sometimes your past comes back to haunt you.

About five years ago I met someone we'll call Josh via Tinder. He was charismatic and smart, and I was new to New York and desperate for something stable. As our relationship progressed, red flags sprung up, but I was too manipulated by his charm. He became extremely unreliable and would gaslight me into thinking I was just being overly emotional during our fights—even though he did extreme things like kicking me out of his apartment late at night and even cheated on me. I finally ended the relationship when he became physical during a nasty fight. To put it simply, those 10 months were a roller coaster so insane it would put Six Flags to shame.

Even though I haven't had contact with the guy for years, the anxiety and pain from that experience still festers up inside of me each time I start to see a new guy. Will he be just like Josh? Will I not realize it until I'm knee-deep in it again? Or is this all just me? My heartbeat quickens whenever a guy's behavior even remotely reminds me of Josh, and at its worst, I can spiral or pick a fight with my new partner when I perceive any even slight similarities. My relationship with him has somehow put a negative filter over any new relationships I've created.

Emotional baggage is the intangible but very real emotional weight we carry due to unresolved issues or traumas from previous relationships or childhood, according to Chicago-based clinical psychologist John Duffy. Until we face these issues, we'll most likely bring our baggage into each new relationship.

"When a previous partner did something that your body perceived as a threat to security, your body will often have an emotional reaction, which is known as a trauma response," Jessie Leader, a Minneapolis-based marriage and family therapist, tells me. It's comforting to know how I'm feeling is a physiologically appropriate response. "Your body is trying to keep you safe and will prompt you to fight, run, or freeze from the threat."

It's normal for traumatic relationships to have such an impact on someone's life. A 2011 study examined 63 intimate partner violence survivors and their mental health needs and found they have significant associations with post-traumatic stress disorder, including feelings like shame and guilt-related distress.

Tired of letting my bad memories make me feel ashamed or afraid—and thus tucking them away into the back of my brain—I'm starting to think of them as a chance to reflect, heal, and grow in my new relationship. Besides, everyone has baggage in some form or another.

"It is your job to be curious and explore why it happened and process feelings associated with the hurt," Leader says. "It isn't about letting go, rather about having a better relationship with this part of you."

Here's how to begin this process of healing and acceptance, according to psychologists and therapists: