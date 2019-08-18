Fantasy Bonds: The Problem With Loving Someone For Their 'Potential'

But intimacy, maturity, and care will not magically appear when something else happens. Intimacy must be nurtured.

People might wonder, Does this mean I can't be hopeful about change in my relationship? Absolutely not. It's good to be hopeful. Things will and can change if both people are willing to take ownership of the challenges that they're facing and work together to create a healthy relationship.

The issue here is that you're not in touch with the current reality of who your partner is and instead are creating an imagined version of what they might be, which is often very different from what they are presenting to you in the present. There's often no guarantee that this imagined person will ever actually manifest in real life—so in essence, you're connecting with a fantasy.

Oftentimes, fantasy bonds can be a way to make excuses for abuse. Instead of taking stock of who your partner is in this moment and how unacceptable their behavior is, you're dissociating from your current reality while clinging to an imagined future. Other examples of this are hearing someone say they do not ever want children but hanging on to the relationship believing that once they "love you more," they will change their mind.