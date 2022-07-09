The Best Way To Tell Someone You're *Not* Interested, From Dating Experts

It’s never easy to reject someone. Most of us don’t like hurting people, and rejection can undoubtedly sting.

That said, a kind but clear rejection is a gift: You’re letting someone know—in no uncertain terms—that you’re not interested in them romantically, so that they don’t continue to waste their time and energy on you, or get their hopes up, or face further hurt or disappointment down the line. You’re also setting a boundary for yourself and protecting your own time and headspace.

To make the conversation a little easier, we reached out to dating experts to get their best tips on how to reject someone nicely but firmly.