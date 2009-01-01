Kara Loewentheil, J.D. is a former women's rights lawyer and the current CEO and podcast host of "UnF*ck Your Brain," a platform to help women overcome social conditioning and self-critical thoughts. She received a B.A. in English Language & Literature from Yale University and a Doctor of Law from Harvard Law School. She is a master certified life coach by The Life Coach School. Loewentheil is based in New York City but coaches women internationally through her online coaching community, The Clutch™.