How To Unpack Your Sexual Shame & Turn It Into Your Greatest Teacher

Once I was riding in a car back from Joshua Tree with a few progressive people whom I love. It was a long car ride, and the conversation turned to sex. A friend mentioned that the man she was dating loved blow jobs. Then I said something about having a mind-blowing orgasm when a yogi filmmaker and I were engaging in conscious kink, playing with pain, and that I was in an altered state of bliss for three days after. The car went quiet.

What did I say? Was it the trance of bliss or...the kink? It was consensual, of course, but I had crossed some sort of invisible line. I wondered: “How come blow jobs are okay to discuss, but a spanking is too hardcore for conscious folks? Couldn’t conscious spanking exist? And where is safe to talk about real sex if not with people we love?”

Most of all, I felt ashamed of my “freaky” sexual tendencies, and I internalized this and stopped speaking. It was clear that discussing some of my sexual adventures, even among the most progressive circles, could be seen as “too much.” Did someone in the car experience an encounter similar to mine that didn’t result in arousal? It’s possible. Was it the wrong space to chat about sex openly? Possibly. But if so, where is the right one?