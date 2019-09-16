How Much Epsom Salt Do You Put In Your Bath To Fight Anxiety & Pain?

If you're wondering how you could possibly mess up soaking in a tub, I hear you. Pouring some Epsom salt into hot water doesn't exactly require a lot of brainpower.

So what do I mean by Epsom salt bath "mistake"? I mean that it's common to not be adding enough Epsom salt to your bath. This might not seem like a big deal, but if you skimp on the salts, you won't get the benefits of the magnesium they're made from.

And you definitely want the benefits of magnesium as it's an essential mineral that plays a role in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. These reactions play a role in anything from blood sugar balance to muscle relaxation to DNA synthesis, but it also happens to be one of the most common mineral deficiencies in the body.

Magnesium has been studied as a treatment for headaches, muscle pain and spasms, constipation, skin inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety—just to name a few of its exciting benefits.