mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Integrative Health
|
Medically Reviewed

How Much Epsom Salt Do You Put In Your Bath To Fight Anxiety & Pain?

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor By Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker earned her master’s degree in physiology with a focus on alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She is the author of “CBD Oil Everyday Secrets” and “Magnesium Everyday Secrets.”
Leah Johansen, M.D.
Medical review by Leah Johansen, M.D.
Board-certified family medicine physician

Leah Johansen, M.D., practices alongside Robert Rountree, M.D., at Boulder Wellcare in Boulder, Colorado. Johansen earned her medical degree from Trinity School of Medicine and completed her residency training in family and community medicine at Case Western Reserve University.

Image by Trinette Reed / Stocksy

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission.
September 16, 2019

There are endless self-care rituals that are worth adding to your wellness routine, but Epsom salt baths are no doubt at the top of the list. They combine the soothing qualities of soaking in hot water with the anti-pain, anti-insomnia, and anti-anxiety powers of magnesium.

Epsom salt baths pack a serious punch against stress and everyday aches and pains. That is, as long as you do them correctly.

Are you making this common Epsom salt bath mistake?

If you're wondering how you could possibly mess up soaking in a tub, I hear you. Pouring some Epsom salt into hot water doesn't exactly require a lot of brainpower.

So what do I mean by Epsom salt bath "mistake"? I mean that it's common to not be adding enough Epsom salt to your bath. This might not seem like a big deal, but if you skimp on the salts, you won't get the benefits of the magnesium they're made from.

And you definitely want the benefits of magnesium as it's an essential mineral that plays a role in over 300 biochemical reactions in the body. These reactions play a role in anything from blood sugar balance to muscle relaxation to DNA synthesis, but it also happens to be one of the most common mineral deficiencies in the body.

Magnesium has been studied as a treatment for headaches, muscle pain and spasms, constipation, skin inflammation, insomnia, and anxiety—just to name a few of its exciting benefits.

Article continues below

Are you adding enough Epsom salt to your bath?

You've probably noticed that Epsom salts come in a giant bag. (And by giant, I mean giant. There are bags of Epsom salts for sale on Amazon that weigh as much as 55 pounds, although they're typically between 3 and 5 pounds.) This is on purpose. You need a lot more Epsom salt per bath than you might expect.

The directions typically instruct users to add 2 cups of salts to their bath, but many people just sprinkle in a handful or two assuming that will do the trick. But according to Will Cole, D.C., IFMCP, a functional medicine doctor and mindbodygreen Collective member, that won't quite cut it. "Using the recommended amount of Epsom salt is important to get the maximum potency. If you dilute it, you'll lessen the benefits," he says.

One study from the University of Birmingham found by using a concentration of 1% Epsom salts 2-3 times per week there was a significant increase in plasma magnesium levels. This would equate to using 4-5 cups (or ½ 5 lb bag) of epsom salts per 30 gallons, the typical bath size.

Are you soaking long enough in your Epsom salt bath?

Once you've gotten the amount of Epsom salt in your bath just right, make sure you're not wasting it by not soaking long enough. According to experts, you should be in there for at least 10 minutes. "The amount of time you soak is important because the nutrients need time to take effect. I generally recommend soaking for 10 minutes minimum but closer to 20 or 30 minutes is ideal for most people," says Cole.

And while the hot baths are soothing, if you want the full benefit of the mineral or have a magnesium deficiency—and it's estimated that more than half of us aren't getting enough of this mineral through our diets—it's a good idea to take an oral magnesium supplement to promote benefits both locally and systemically.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S. mbg Health Contributor
Gretchen Lidicker has a B.S. in biology and earned her master’s degree in physiology with a concentration in complementary and alternative medicine from Georgetown University. She's the...

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
$199.99

How To Control Anxiety

With Ellen Vora, M.D.
How To Control Anxiety
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Health

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/how-much-epsom-salt-do-you-need-to-fight-anxiety-and-pain

Your article and new folder have been saved!