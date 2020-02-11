 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

Close Ad
Spirituality
A Healing Breathwork For Releasing Traumatic Memories
|
Expert Reviewed A Healing Breathwork For Releasing Traumatic Memories

A Healing Breathwork For Releasing Traumatic Memories

Dina Overland
Written by Dina Overland
Dina Overland is a Life Coach and Intuitive Healer who specializes in helping people release emotional pain and limiting beliefs
Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
Expert review by Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP
Board-certified Clinical Psychologist
Kristina Hallett, Ph.D., ABPP is a board-certified clinical psychologist with a background in neuroscience. She is also the Director of Clinical Training at Bay Path University, and an associate professor in Graduate Psychology.
Release Traumatic Memories In One Minute With This Healing Breathwork

Photo by Stocksy

Last updated on February 11, 2020

Many of us have gone through upsetting childhood experiences that continue to stir up emotional pain into adulthood. When we don't fully heal these distressing memories, no matter how seemingly inconsequential, they become wounds we carry around for the rest of our lives. Certain targeted techniques show promise in helping people work through the shame and trauma stored in the body, including this simple breathwork:

  1. Sit in a quiet spot where you won't be interrupted. Breathe deeply and remember an unhappy memory that is a source of shame. Visualize every detail and recall all the uncomfortable emotions—the loneliness, fear, anger, and anxiety.
  2. Notice any resistance that may arise. If that if it feels too much, though, try it again another day.
  3. Take some more deep breaths and repeat affirmations like, "It's safe for me to feel all my emotions."
  4. Once you're fully entrenched in those uncomfortable feelings, imagine that you are a positive force going back in time to comfort your younger self. You embody complete peace, tranquillity, security, and, most of all, love.
  5. Picture yourself as a child and see how vulnerable you truly were in that moment. Hover over your wounded self and bathe him or her in a soothing white-yellow light. Hug your younger self tightly and kiss him or her on the cheek.
  6. Finally, say to your child self, "You are loved. You are worthy. You matter." Repeat those words so you can really feel the truth of them: "You are loved. You are worthy. You matter."
  7. Take some more deep breaths, inhaling love and acceptance for yourself. And so much healing.
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
LEARN MORE
The Ultimate Guide to Breathwork
With Gwen Dittmar
LEARN MORE
Dina Overland
Dina Overland
Dina Overland is a Life Coach and Intuitive Healer who specializes in helping people release emotional pain and limiting beliefs. She received her BA in English from Syracuse University...

More On This Topic

Spirituality

What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious

Sarah Regan
What Each Of The 12 Zodiac Signs Is All About, In Case You're Curious
Personal Growth

What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive

Stephanie Catahan
What Is An Introverted Extrovert? 12 Signs & Tips To Thrive
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Meditation

With Charlie Knoles
The Essential Guide To Meditation
Motivation

9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level

Kelsea Samson
9 Gym Shoes To Help You Crush Your Next Workout — No Matter Your Fitness Level
Beauty

How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist

Hannah Frye
How To Create Effortless, Natural-Looking Waves, From A Celeb Stylist
Spirituality

This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work

Sarah Regan
This Zodiac Duo Will Have To Try Really Hard To Make Romance Work
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Beauty

This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime

Jamie Schneider
This One Technique Can Actually Soften Wrinkles & It Doesn't Cost A Dime
Integrative Health

4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)

Merrell Readman
4 Reasons You Could Benefit From Seeing A Health Coach (Even If You're Healthy)
Home

A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)

Hannah Frye
A Quick Trick To Incorporate Aromatherapy Into Your Routine (Nope, Not A Candle)
Integrative Health

Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support

Morgan Chamberlain
Longevity Experts Give This Supplement A++ For Metabolism Support
Spirituality

How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign

Sarah Regan
How The (Relationship-Centric) New Moon In Libra Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Routines

I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack

Marissa Miller, CPT
I'm A Certified Personal Trainer & These Adjustable Dumbbells Are The Ultimate Fitness Hack
Latest Articles
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/breathwork-exercise-for-releasing-shame-trauma

Your article and new folder have been saved!