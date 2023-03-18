Happiness is not just about good things happening in your life; a lot of it has to do with brain chemistry. The brain and body communicate to one another through neurotransmitters and, when activated, that communication results in the body releasing four primary hormones known as “happy hormones.” These happy brain chemicals include dopamine, serotonin, oxytocin, and endorphins.

By understanding which brain chemicals cause a joyful effect, you can neurohack your way to happiness by doing things that release those happy hormones.